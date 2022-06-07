Police Blotter: June 6, 2022

Bureau County Sheriff’s Office

Warrant arrest

Joseph L. Kohr, 26, of Spring Valley, was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:35 p.m. May 26 at Bureau County Jail.

Driving with a revoked license

Isaiah C. Austin, 26, of Compton, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license at 2:19 a.m. May 29 at U.S. 34/2300 East Street, Princeton.

Caleb N. Torres, 28, of Princeton, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license at 8:48 p.m. May 30 at Interstate 180/U.S. 6.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.







