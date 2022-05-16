Police Blotter: May 16, 2022

Anthony D. Solomon, 21, of Mineral was charged with reckless driving at 8:43 p.m. May 9 at 131 E Fourth St. in Mineral, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan A. Buckman, 38, of Princeton was charged with criminal trespass to property at 1:35 p.m. May 10 in the 400 block of North Church Street, Princeton Police said.

Savannah L. Cashmore, 19, of Malden was charged with disobeying a traffic control device and driving without a valid driver’s licence at 3:51 a.m. on May 11 at 2550 E St. in Malden, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin M. Mills, 33, of Princeton was charged with disorderly conduct at 6:32 p.m. May 14 in the 400 block of South Church Street, Princeton Police said.



