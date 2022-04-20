Police Blotter: April 20, 2022

Shanna, L, Bogner, 33, of Tiskilwa was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident to police at 3:42 p.m. on April 14 at 101 E Main St. in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Laura, A, Vance, 37 of Mineral was charged with domestic battery at 6:22 a.m. on April 16 at 203 E Second St. in Mineral, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Danika, M, Dond, 33 of Kewanee was charged with driving without a valid drivers license at 3:12 a.m. on April 17 in Sheffield, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Robert, H, Claggett, 35 of Spring Valley was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 2:40 p.m. on April 17 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Eduardo Morales, 24 of Princeton was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 11:52 p.m. on April 17 on US Hwy 6, half mile west of 2300 East St. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Matthias, L, Johnson, 39 of Rock Falls was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 8:30 a.m. on April 18 at 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Elise, L, Lorang-Louis-Holms, 26 of Princeton was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a revoked or suspended license at 7:48 p.m. on April 18 on IL Hwy 29 in Spring Creek, Bureau County Sheriff’s office said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.