Police Blotter: April 11, 20222

Bureau County Sheriff’s reports.

Jenna L. Glynn, 33, of Bureau, was cited for speeding 26-35 over traffic limit and driving with a revoked or suspended license at 4:46 p.m. on Friday on IL HWY 29 and 1185 N Ave IL, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

James H. Dobbins, 32, of Iowa City, was picked up on a warrant of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance at 7:33 p.m. on Saturday near 22 Park Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

