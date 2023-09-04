Gentle Giant guitarist Gary Green to join Princeton’s Walk of Fame Sept. 7

Princeton Tourism will honor Gary Green with a star and plaque on the Princeton Walk of Fame at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 outside of the Apollo Theater on South Main Street.

Green is a founding and life-time member of the British progressive rock band Gentle Giant, who performed throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe from 1970 to 1980.

Green, as the band’s leading guitarist, has been named in several publications as one of the greatest progressive guitar players of all time. He has lived in Princeton since 1981.

The Walk of Fame looks to honor individuals who have a significant tie to Princeton and who made a name for themselves nationally or internationally.

Over the past four years, the organization has honored a new member of the Walk of Fame every year during the annual Homestead Festival. Current members of the walk include Richard Widmark, Katherine Hayes, Nick Young, Keith Knudsen and Douglas Spencer.