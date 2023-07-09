Bureau Valley Schools to open registration period July 18

Bureau Valley Schools will hold the registration period for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents and guardians can register students via the encouraged online method or through print forms or in person by appointment.

From July 18 through July 22, parents can log into their student’s Teacherease account and register their students for the school year.

Online registration allows parents to pay for fees with a debit or credit card. Some paper forms may also be required depending on the age of the student.

Any required forms may be dropped off at the student’s building office beginning on July 27. Parents can also pay by check or cash at the student’s building office.

Print forms will be available at www.bv340.org. Forms can be printed and delivered to the student’s building office beginning on July 27 with payments.

Parents may also call their student’s building for an appointment beginning on July 20. Locations include Wyanet Elementary PreK-2nd, Walnut Elementary PreK-5th, Manlius Elementary/JH 3rd-8th and High School in Manlius 9th-12th.

Available times include 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25 and 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

For more information, visit www.bv340.org and click on “Registration 23-24.”