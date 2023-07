The LaMoille Lions Club will host a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at 308 Howard St.

Dine-in will be available at the club. Participants also will be able to order carryout.

The dinner will include chicken (light, dark or tenders), potato, salad and dessert.

The event will cost $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The public is invited to attend. For information, call 815-303-2632.