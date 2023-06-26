Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus collected in Spring Valley

The Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department has confirmed that mosquitoes that were collected on June 25 in Spring Valley have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“We are urging the public to use precautions against mosquito bites while attending outdoor events,” BPM County Health Department Administrator Hector Gomez said.

Gomez said that common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, however severe illnesses could include meningitis or death in rare cases.

People older than 50 or those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus.

The BPM County Health Department said that 4 out of 5 people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms and about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop common symptoms. Severe symptoms can occur in about 1 in 150 infected people.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito.

The health department recommends taking precautionary measures to reduce mosquitoes around the house include eliminating standing water suitable for reproductions, cleaning clogged roof gutters, changing water in bird baths and turning over objects that can trap water.

The health department also recommends taking precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors. These measures include minimizing activity at dusk and dawn, wear tightly-woven and loose fitting clothing, use mosquito netting, use repellents and make sure door and window screens are tight fitting.