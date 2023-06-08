Second Story Teen Center in Princeton announces 2023 scholarship recipients

Second Story Teen Center has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients in Kaylee Dowda and Brennon Mills.

Dowda will major in early childhood education and minor in special education at Olivet Nazarene University. Mills will attend Illinois Valley Community College and major in art.

These awards are offered yearly to high school and GED graduating students who regularly attend Second Story.

Second Story Teen Center looks to offer young people of Bureau County a sense of purpose and acceptance by providing an inclusive social atmosphere of companionship and encouraging conversation.

Their goal is to cultivate and nurture the full potential of the younger generations through education mentorship and support.

In 2017, Second Story also opened a food and teen clothing pantry in response to the number of low-income youth that came through the doors and whose families were struggling to make ends meet.

Second Story Teen Center is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays at 1033 N. Main St. in Princeton. It is an incorporated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations and volunteers are always welcome. Call 815-303-4111 for more information.