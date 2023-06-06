PHS’s Justin Depauw and Katie Sayler honored for life-saving actions

Princeton High School’s Justin Depauw was honored Monday night by the City of Princeton and the Princeton Police Department for his quick CPR response that resulted in helping save the life of a friend.

On Feb. 19 Depauw and his friend were hanging out at the Hennepin Canal when his friend was injured and was found unconscious, floating in the water.

Depauw quickly jumped into the water, pulled him out and began performing CPR. Thanks to the training he received from PHS Health Teacher Katie Sayler, Depauw was able to revive his friend.

“Due to (Depauw)’s quick actions and performance under stress, his friend is here with us tonight,” Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said.

Sayler was also in attendance Friday as she received recognition for the work that she put in to teach her students methods that helped save a life.

“I am sure we have all heard our kids grumbling about why they need to learn certain things in school, saying ‘I am never going to need to know this again,’” Kammerer said. “Well, in this case, her instruction resonated with at least one student, because of his actions another PHS student was saved.”

The recognition of Depauw and Sayler came during National CPR and AED Awareness Week which is held every year from June 1-7 to spotlight how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an AED.

“If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love,” Kammerer said. “Be the difference for your parent, spouse, friend or child. What if it where them?”

Kammerer was also joined by Lori Compton from the American Red Cross as she echoed Kammerer’s praise of Depauw and Sayler and the importance of learning CPR.

“Every second counts in an emergency, so people need to know what to do until medical help arrives,” Compton said. “You can be just like (Depauw) and train for the moments that matter.”

Compton stated that due to his actions, the American Red Cross has also nominated Depauw for a national life-saving award that will be presented in the near future.

For more information on where to learn CPR in the area, visit redcross.org.