June 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Registration for Bureau County 4-H Shooting Sports closes July 7

Classes will be held at 6 p.m. on July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1

Bureau County youth ages 10-18 have an opportunity to participate in 4-H shotgun instruction taught by certified Illinois 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor John Gorman, starting at 6 p.m. July 11 at a sight two miles east of Princeton.

Classes will be at 6 p.m. July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1 and they are open to first-time shooters and those looking to work with a certified instructor.

4-H members can register for $25, while non-members can register for $25 and a $20 enrollment fee.

Registration is required. Those interested in participating can call 815-875-2878 before July 7.