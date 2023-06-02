Princeton Rotary Club celebrates ‘Nothing Reads Like a Book’ service project

Princeton Rotary stated that it is dedicated to a number of causes, one of which is supporting education. According to Rotary International, more than 775 million people over the age of 15 are illiterate.

The goal of Rotary is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy.

In her year as District 6420 Governor, Laura Kann, who is also a Princeton Rotarian, established the “Nothing Reads Like A Book” district-wide service project.

The goal for the district, comprised of 43 clubs, was to purchase at least 1,400 new books for public or school libraries by June 1. Princeton Public Library was selected as the recipient of the Princeton Rotary Club’s district-wide service project.

After receiving a wish list from the library, local Rotarians purchased packages of printed books and individual large print, audio and digital books for library patrons of all ages to enjoy. A total of 80 books were purchased at a cost of $1,725.

On May 23, Princeton Rotary Club celebrated the success of the service project with members of the Princeton Public Library staff, board members and volunteers and a final check was presented to Director Julie Wayland who shared the history of the local library.

Rotary Club President Joe Kitchens applauded the library for their vision 15 years ago for the 28,000-square-foot reimagined and repurposed space where the Princeton Public Library is now located.

Princeton Rotary Club has been in existence since 1920. To learn more, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com or find them on Facebook.