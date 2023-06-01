Princeton organizations prepare for annual 4th of July celebration, sponsorship opportunities available

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton Park District have teamed up again to plan Princeton’s annual 4th of July celebration. The groups relies on support from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals from the community to make the display a reality.

The partnership has led to the addition of entertainment, food vendors and a beverage truck prior to the show held on the south side of Zearing Park.

Entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 with Wild Card from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Rodeo Drive from 7 to 9 p.m. Vendors are scheduled to include Farmer Smoked BBQ, Flo’s on Pulaski, Sisler’s Ice Cream and the Boy Scouts of America.

The Princeton Park District will be serving alcoholic beverages until 9 p.m. No outside alcohol will be allowed. Rain date is set for Wednesday, July 5.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event at varying levels. Sponsors will received recognition during the fireworks, on signage displayed at the park, in advertisements and on Facebook.

Levels for sponsorships include stars and stripes ($100 of less), patriot ($150), liberty ($250), freedom ($300), independence ($400) and band sponsor ($500).

Those interested in sponsoring fireworks, entertainment or to make a general donations are asked to turn them in by Monday, June 19 to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce at 435 S. Main St.