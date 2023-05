The Evangelical Covenant Church will hold a Stellar Vacation Bible School: Shine Jesus’ Light from 9 to 11:30 a.m. from June 12 through June 16 at 24 N Main St. in Princeton.

Each day’s schedule includes Bible learning activities, songs, games, snacks, Bible adventures and crafts.

This free summer event is for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grade. For registration and more information visit eccprinceotn.org/kids or call 815-875-2124.