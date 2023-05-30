Princeton’s Bike Fest Decorating Contest accepting entries through June 2

Entries are being accepted through June 2 for Princeton’s inaugural Bike Fest Business Bike Decorating Contest. Participants will have a chance to showcase a decorated bike to support a bicycle-friendly community.

Bicycles will be displayed on the business’ storefronts from June 1 through June 23 and the winners will receive a prize.

Entry forms and old non-rideable bike can be picked up for free from the Bike Place, at 701 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Kids and families are invited to bring their own bikes to Rotary Park on Friday, June 23, to decorate and ride in the Bike Fest Art Parade.