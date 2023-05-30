Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to host monthly meeting June 1

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program will be an unfinished project swap. Participants can bring an unfinished quilting project that they aren’t interested in completing and swap it out for someone else’s unfinished project.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a fee of $5 for this meeting. Become a member for an annual fee of $24, which is prorated to the month you join.

For information, call Mary Serafina at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.