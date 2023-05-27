Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet June 1 in Princeton

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in its library at 620 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Historian Jim Gibbons will present “The Berlin Wall: A Curtain of Iron.” Gibbons will look to show how World War II would cause mistrust among the nations that brought an end to the war and created the Cold War.

On June 24, 1948, Russia divided Berlin with a blockade and on Aug. 12, 1961, a wall appeared in Berlin, dividing not just the city but the families commuting back and forth within it.

Gibbons will show how the struggles of time affected not only the people in Berlin but also the world. He will talk about the wall being torn down 30 years later and the city being reunited again.

Gibbons will look to provide informational presentations on past events and people in hopes to educate and enlighten his audiences. Drawing from his research and knowledge of history and present-day events, he hopes to provide information that applies to daily life today.

He and his daughter, Michelle Gibbons, have presented to libraries, universities, colleges and senior organizations nationwide. His slogan is, “Life is no mystery, when you know your history.”

The public is invited to attend this free event. For information, call 815-879-3133.