May 25, 2023
Gateway Services to host annual Phone-A-Thon on June 5

Callers will reach out to friends of Gateway who have donated in past years

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (BCR photo)

Gateway Services in Princeton will host its annual Phone-A-Thon event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5. During the event, callers will reach out to friends of Gateway who have donated in past years.

“Phone-A-Thon is our longest running and most successful fundraiser that was started in the mid-80s,” said CEO Tracy Wright. “We truly appreciate everyone who continues to support us each year. Our goal this year is to top $35,000; all of which goes back into services and supports for the individuals at Gateway Services.”

Those who miss the call can expect to receive a letter in the mail. If you are not on the mailing list for Gateway and are interested in donating, call 815-875-4548.

Gateway Services is in its 53rd year of providing services to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

Programs includes Community Employment Services, Community Day Services, Residential Services (including 24 hour and intermittent support), Home-Based Support Services and Community Mental Health Counseling.

Gateway also serves as the administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org.