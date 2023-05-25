Gateway Services to host annual Phone-A-Thon on June 5

Gateway Services in Princeton will host its annual Phone-A-Thon event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5. During the event, callers will reach out to friends of Gateway who have donated in past years.

“Phone-A-Thon is our longest running and most successful fundraiser that was started in the mid-80s,” said CEO Tracy Wright. “We truly appreciate everyone who continues to support us each year. Our goal this year is to top $35,000; all of which goes back into services and supports for the individuals at Gateway Services.”

Those who miss the call can expect to receive a letter in the mail. If you are not on the mailing list for Gateway and are interested in donating, call 815-875-4548.

Gateway Services is in its 53rd year of providing services to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

Programs includes Community Employment Services, Community Day Services, Residential Services (including 24 hour and intermittent support), Home-Based Support Services and Community Mental Health Counseling.

Gateway also serves as the administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org.