Kewanee man found guilty of 2020 murder in Princeton

The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office reported Davijion Robinson, 21, of Kewanee, was found guilty, during a bench trial that took place May 8-15.
He was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
The case was presented to Judge James Andreoni and stemmed from the shooting of Caleb Conrath on July 1, 2020, in Princeton.
Prosecutors in the case were State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka. Robinson was represented by Attorney Brad Popurella.
Robinson will be held at the Bureau County Jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for July 18.