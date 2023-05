The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a Memorial Day weekend summer kick off dinner and dance at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Generic’s Rockin’ Robin Sock Hop dance will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

The dinner and dance is open to the public as everyone is invited. Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage attire if they’d like.