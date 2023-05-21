Registration open for Bureau County’s 6th annual Master Showmanship Contest

The Bureau County Farm Bureau and the U of I Extension Office will host the 6th annual Master Showmanship Contest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14 in the swine/sheep livestock barn at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St. in Princeton.

The Master Showmanship Contest recognizes 4-H youth who have excelled at showing animals at the 4-H fair. The participants will be judged on their handling of each of three species of animals: beef, sheep and swine.

They also are quizzed by the judge on their knowledge of animal husbandry and livestock production.

The registration deadline for 4-H participants is Friday, June 16. This can be done online or through the provided word document from the Extension Office.

A winner from each species will receive recognition and top prizes will be given to the top two overall showmen.

The top overall winner will be eligible to represent Bureau County at the Illinois Master Showmanship contest at the Illinois State Fair to be held on Friday, August 11.