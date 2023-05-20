Spring Valley VFW and American Legion announce Memorial Day services

Commander of the Spring Valley VFW Piercy Ward Post 3666 James Taylor in conjunction with Commander of the Spring Valley American Legion Post 182 Robert Reed and the Day family will host a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Valley Memorial Park, 13312 Route 89 in Spring Valley. In case of rain, the event will be in the Hall High School auditorium.

Chairman for the event is Taylor and Jim Welthers is the officer of the day and Cody Burroughs in the master of ceremonies.

The Spring Valley Fire Department will assist with the raising of the flag. The “Star Spangled Banner” will be presented by the Spring Valley Municipal Band under the directions of Brandon Czubachowski. The invocation will be offered by Rev. Mark Sahady of St. George Orthodox Church.

Representing the city will be Alderman Mike Herrmann offering a welcome and Daniel Savitch of the VFW will give a POW/MIA presentation. The featured speaker of the day will be Phil Valle, a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Wreaths will be placed to honor those who have passed by Taylor, Ed Zeglis and Savitch. The American Legion Color Guard will offer a Salute to the Dead followed by taps presented by members of the Spring Valley Municipal Band.