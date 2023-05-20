Princeton Veterans Organization announces Memorial Day service schedule

The Princeton Veterans Organization has announced its Memorial Day service schedule. All services will take place Monday, May 29, at the following times and locations:

Cemetery services will begin at 8 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery, located at 1013 Park Ave. W. in Princeton.

At 8:20 a.m., services will begin at Elm Lawn Cemetery, on North Knox Street in Princeton.

Services will be held at 8:45 a.m. at the Dover Cemetery, on West South Street in Dover.

More services will be held at 9:10 a.m. at the Malden Cemetery, on West Third Street in Malden.

The Princeton Memorial Day parade will then begin at 10 a.m. starting at the corner of Central and Main Streets in Princeton. The parade will end at Soldiers and Sailors Park with a final program at 10:45 a.m.

Handicap-accessible floats will be available for veterans wanting to participate in the parade.