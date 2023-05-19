May 19, 2023
Registration is open for Prairie Arts Center’s annual children’s summer drama camp in Princeton

Camp will run from July 24 through Aug. 4

Registration is open for Prairie Arts Center’s annual children’s summer drama camp for children entering second grade through ninth grade.

The camp will run from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekdays from July 24 through Aug. 4 at 24 Park Ave E. in Princeton.

The camp will cost $95 with special rates for siblings. Need-based scholarships are available upon request for those who meet the criteria.

The camp will end with a 5:30 p.m. performance on Aug. 4 for an original play written specifically for the campers and tailored to the needs and abilities of the campers.

Participating children will get hands-on experience of creating a show from set and light work to costuming and performing.

Past theater-learning topics have included theatrical accents, sets, Shakespeare, costuming, stage make-up, mime, choreography for the stage, stage lighting and design, musical theater and opera. Camp activities also include theater and improvisational games.

To register for the camp, contact Camp Director Rachel Gorenz-Johnson at 815-876-6284 or hildigard@hotmail.com.

Payment is expected by July 10. Checks can be made payable to Rachel Gorenz-Johnson. Registration forms can be returned to 3 South Fifth St. in Princeton.