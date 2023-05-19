Registration is open for Prairie Arts Center’s annual children’s summer drama camp in Princeton

Registration is open for Prairie Arts Center’s annual children’s summer drama camp for children entering second grade through ninth grade.

The camp will run from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekdays from July 24 through Aug. 4 at 24 Park Ave E. in Princeton.

The camp will cost $95 with special rates for siblings. Need-based scholarships are available upon request for those who meet the criteria.

The camp will end with a 5:30 p.m. performance on Aug. 4 for an original play written specifically for the campers and tailored to the needs and abilities of the campers.

Participating children will get hands-on experience of creating a show from set and light work to costuming and performing.

Past theater-learning topics have included theatrical accents, sets, Shakespeare, costuming, stage make-up, mime, choreography for the stage, stage lighting and design, musical theater and opera. Camp activities also include theater and improvisational games.

To register for the camp, contact Camp Director Rachel Gorenz-Johnson at 815-876-6284 or hildigard@hotmail.com.

Payment is expected by July 10. Checks can be made payable to Rachel Gorenz-Johnson. Registration forms can be returned to 3 South Fifth St. in Princeton.