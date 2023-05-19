OSF St. Clare to host ImpactLife blood drive June 12

OSF St. Clare will host an ImpactLife community blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in the White Oaks Conference Room, located at 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

To donate, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1144 to located the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental permission, and weigh more than 11 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. Donation takes between 45 minutes and an hour.

For questions about eligibility, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.