Neponset civil war cannon to be re-dedicated on Memorial Day

The civil war cannon in Neponset will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 at Scott Park, located on N 3rd Street.

Tom Bailey, of Historical Ordinance Works in Woodstock, GA, restored the cannon to a 1841 field carriage and will be the keynote speaker.

The captured confederate cannon celebrated Independence Day in Neponset on July 4, 1861. After deterioration, Neponset city officials placed it on a concrete pedestal on May 30, 1930 with a dedication and plaque.

161 years later, a re-dedication will take place in Neponset. The Neponset-Sheffield American Legion Post #875 will provide a 21-gun salute. Post Commander Rodney Bennett will be the Master of Ceremonies.

For more details, contact 562-530-8147.