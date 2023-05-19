May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Neponset civil war cannon to be re-dedicated on Memorial Day

Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29

By Shaw Local News Network
Neponset restored civil war cannon waiting for formal dedication on memorial day,  2023.

The civil war cannon in Neponset will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 at Scott Park, located on N 3rd Street. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)

The civil war cannon in Neponset will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 at Scott Park, located on N 3rd Street.

Tom Bailey, of Historical Ordinance Works in Woodstock, GA, restored the cannon to a 1841 field carriage and will be the keynote speaker.

The captured confederate cannon celebrated Independence Day in Neponset on July 4, 1861. After deterioration, Neponset city officials placed it on a concrete pedestal on May 30, 1930 with a dedication and plaque.

161 years later, a re-dedication will take place in Neponset. The Neponset-Sheffield American Legion Post #875 will provide a 21-gun salute. Post Commander Rodney Bennett will be the Master of Ceremonies.

For more details, contact 562-530-8147.