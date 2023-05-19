Bureau County Homestead Festival to hold kickoff lawn event June 10 in Princeton

The Bureau County Homestead Festival Committee has announced that its kickoff lawn event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 on the lawn at Owen Lovejoy Homestead, 905 E Peru St in Princeton.

The event will feature a variety of food, music and a sense of community. The event is an opportunity for friends and families to come together at the primary fundraiser for the Homestead Festival.

Hosts for the 2023 event include Brent and Victoria Yepsen, Adam and Megan King and Jacob and Jenna Smith.

The event will feature a spread of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and an assortment of dips and desserts provided by Optimal Health. Live music will also be provided by Princeton Musician Rachel Kiser.

Rebecca Jean Photography will also be at the event helping capture moments from the evening.

Owen Lovejoy Homestead tours will also be available from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature celebrity bartenders including Barrel Society’s Nick Giorgianis and Bailey Russel from Not Bailey’s Irish Cream.

For more information and updates about the lawn event, visit facebook.com/HomesteadLawnEvent.