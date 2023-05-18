Registration for Camp 56 youth summer day camp is now open

Learning Stage, the education committee of Princeton Theatre Group, will be offering Camp 56, a two-week summer day camp for youth entering third grade through 2023 junior high graduates from July 10 through July 21 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 416 Dover Rd. in Princeton.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience and take part in live performances while learning about many aspects of producing a show.

Camp directors are Reid Tomasson, a 2023 graduate studying filmmaking at Columbia College Chicago, and Jenna Tremblay-Reilly, a graduate of Rhode Island College in musical theatre and later went on to earn her masters in clinical mental health counseling with a specialization in expressive arts therapy and drama therapy.

Tomasson’s professional acting credits include Paramount Theatre (Aurora) and Festival 56 with community acting and directing credits at Stage 212, Engle Lane Theatre and Illinois Valley Community College. Reid has directed children’s theater at Stage 212 for two years, Camp 56 in 2022 and has served as a children’s theater choreographer in over a dozen productions at Stage 212 and PAC.

Tremblay-Reilly is a Crisis Clinician for Child & Family Services and RISE Counseling. She works at Barrington Christian Academy as the chair of the Performing Arts Department, where she is a K-12 full-time Performing Arts teacher, director/choreographer of middle and high school plays, musicals and showcases.

The director team is working closely with Artistic Directors Jimmy Calitri and Tim Seib to produce a theater immersive experience.

The camp is in cooperation with Festival 56, which has been in located in Princeton for the past 20 years.

Camp directors will engage campers in a series activities including song, dance, makeup, costuming, trips to the Festival sets and visits with cast and crew. The culmination of the camp experience will be an onstage appearance as part of the chorus ensemble in five to 10 performances of the Festival 56 production of “Something Rotten.”

The camp fee is $125 per child and need-based scholarships and family discounts are available. Registration forms can be picked up at the theater or by emailing LearningStage@festival56.com.

Forms can also be accessed online at festival56.com under the education tab. Forms along with registration fees, can be mailed to the Festival box office at 316 S. Main St., Princeton, IL 61356.

To pay for registration online, go to our ticketing site and select Camp 56. Registration fees apply when purchasing online.