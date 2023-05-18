Ohio Public Library’s summer reading program begins June 7

The Ohio Public Library’s summer reading program will kick off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at 112 N Main St. in Ohio. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.”

The library will hold weekly activities at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday in June. All ages are welcome to participate and prizes will be available for those that read the most.

Anyone who is unable to attend the programs can still participate and keep track of they read and be eligible for prizes.

Adults are welcome to compete with one another and keep track of what they read as well.