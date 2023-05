Bureau Valley High School announces 2023 scholarship winners

Bureau Valley High School has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. The winners of the scholarships are as follows:

• Ames Masonic College Scholarship - Brooklyn Cade and Abigail Siri

• Bureau Valley Education Scholarship - Izabel Wallace

• Bureau Valley Foundation Scholarship - Violet Kirder and Izabel Wallace

• Todd Buzzard Memorial Scholarship - Alaina Wasilewski

• Candace Pierson Deshazo Memorial Scholarship - Liana Ledergerber and Benjamin Roth

• Edith I. Boyd Scholarship - Camryn York

• Joy T. Frederick Agriculture Scholarship - Benjamin Dahl

• Marilyn J. Moore Teacher Scholarship - Camryn York

• National Honor Society Scholarship - Izabel Wallace

• Richard and Margaret Peterson Memorial Scholarship - Liana Ledergerber

• Sheffield Pride Scholarship - Alaina Wasilewski

• Sheffield Lions Club Scholarship - Samuel Rouse

• Switzer Scholarships - #1. Izabel Wallace, #2. Liana Ledergerber, #3. Ayize Martin and Cassidy Peterson

• Pam Smith Memorial Scholarship - Ayize Martin

• Al Walker Scholarship - Izabel Wallace

• Jessica Wallace Sergeant Scholarship - Jillian Hulsing

• Buda Community Club Scholarship - Brooklyn Cade

• Evelyn Margaret Scholarship - Izabel Wallace

• Farming for Bailey Scholarship - Lilly Allicks and Cameron Lillie

• Nutrien Scholarship - Benjamin Dahl

• Too Good to Pass Scholarship - Cassidy Peterson, Benjamin Roth, Dale Faber and Izabel Wallace

• Bureau County Democratic Party Scholarship Foundation - Izabel Wallace

• Marquis Energy Scholarship - Izabel Wallace

• Christian Service Scholarship - Abigail Siri

• WACC Student Recognition Scholarship - Cadence Kruse and Camryn York

• Redbird Academic and Aim High Scholarship - Nicole Kerber

• Shirley and Dale Espel Scholarship - Abigail Siri and Izabel Wallace

• University of Northern Iowa Ferdinand C. Reichmann Endowed Scholarship - Izabel Wallace