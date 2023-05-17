May 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Hornbaker Gardens to hold summer Nature Ranger Explorations June 7-July 26

Participants can sign up for one or all of the sessions

By Shaw Local News Network
Just around a bend stands the gravel entrance to Hornbaker Gardens. The lane, lined on one side by a white split-rail fence, leads past an open field to a wedding venue known as The Barn, retail space and thoughtfully planted display gardens as well as the brown two-story home of Rich Hornbaker. In 1978 when Rich and his late wife, Kathy, first looked at the property now known as Hornbaker Gardens, it was a 14-acre abandoned homestead with an old house, a barn and some sheep.

The Hornbaker Gardens’ Nature Ranger Explorations, designed for kids who like to get outside and dirty, will take place over an eight-week period this summer.

The Hornbaker Gardens’ Nature Ranger Explorations, designed for kids who like to get outside and dirty, will take place over an eight-week period this summer.

Kids will have the chance to breathe fresh air, observe insects and listen to the sounds of nature with hands-on exploring from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from June 7 through July 26 at 22937 County Rd 1140 N in Princeton.

Participants can sign up for one, a few or all of the sessions. Each week will include a $5 materials fee.

Nature Rangers Explorations will meet rain or shine and topics will be determined each week by interests and weather, but may include native plants, ecosystem investigations, the water cycle, soil studies, photosynthesis, invasive species, plant and insect life cycles, foraging and nature journaling.

For more information and to sign up for a workshop, visit hornbakergardens.com or call the office at 815-659-3282.