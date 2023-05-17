Hornbaker Gardens to hold summer Nature Ranger Explorations June 7-July 26

The Hornbaker Gardens’ Nature Ranger Explorations, designed for kids who like to get outside and dirty, will take place over an eight-week period this summer.

Kids will have the chance to breathe fresh air, observe insects and listen to the sounds of nature with hands-on exploring from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from June 7 through July 26 at 22937 County Rd 1140 N in Princeton.

Participants can sign up for one, a few or all of the sessions. Each week will include a $5 materials fee.

Nature Rangers Explorations will meet rain or shine and topics will be determined each week by interests and weather, but may include native plants, ecosystem investigations, the water cycle, soil studies, photosynthesis, invasive species, plant and insect life cycles, foraging and nature journaling.

For more information and to sign up for a workshop, visit hornbakergardens.com or call the office at 815-659-3282.