Bureau County Homestead Festival names Jeff Hunt 2023 parade grand marshal

The Homestead Committee announced Jeff Hunt, of Princeton, as the grand marshal for the 2023 Bureau County Homestead Festival Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, under the theme of “Let your Dreams Take Flight.”

Hunt moved to the Princeton community in 1978 and graduated from Princeton High School in 1983. He later earned his degree in finance with a minor in microbiology from Western Illinois University with honors in 1987.

Hunt has had a career in banking, beginning with the FDIC in Chicago and continuing at Commercial National Bank in Peoria. In 1992, Hunt returned to Princeton to work at the Princeton Banking Centre, later known as the branch of the First National Bank of Manlius.

Hunt works at Central Bank Illinois and has been an active member of the Princeton community since 1992. He has served in the Princeton Ambassadors, Princeton Elks Lodge and the Chamber of Commerce.

Hunt also has served at treasurer and a member of the board of directors for the Princeton Rotary. He has also been involved in Junior Achievement, Homestead Committee Steering Committee, Princeton Industrial Commission, Freedom House Foundation and Gateway Foundation.

Hunt is the father of three sons: Brody, 28, of Janesville, Wisconsin; Mason, 27, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Nolan, 23, of Manteno.