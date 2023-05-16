Princeton ordinance allowing golf carts, UTVs and other non-highway vehicles advances

Those hoping to soon cruise around Princeton in non-highway vehicles, such as golf carts and UTVS, received good news on Monday as the city council sent an ordinance amending the city motor vehicle code to a second reading.

The ordinance has been discussed throughout the council for several months and in order to create it, the city also enlisted the help of a committee filled with residents, community leaders and city officials alike to resource the idea.

“The ordinance itself is pretty much set by state law, but there are certain things that we can tailor toward our community itself,” City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said. “We can make things stricter but we can’t make them looser.”

Some of those involved in the planning of the ordinance included Executive Director of the Princeton Park District Tammy Lange, Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer and Councilmember Hector Gomez.

The ordinance will allow the use of low-speed vehicles and non-highway vehicles on permitted roads within the city limit.

Low-speed vehicles were defined as any four-wheeled vehicle with a maximum speed greater than 20 mph but not greater than 25 mph that conforms with the federal motor vehicle safety standards and non-highway vehicles were defined as any recreational off-highway vehicle not specifically designed to be used on a public highway.

These vehicles will be subject to all traffic rules and regulations established by the Illinois Vehicle Code and city ordinance. Drivers must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license to operate a vehicle. All passengers must be at least 8 years of age.

These vehicles will be permitted to operate within the city 24 hours a day and must obey the hour restrictions enforced upon all Park District property.

The vehicles can only operate on streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less, however they can cross a road or street at an intersection where a posted speed limit higher than 35 mph is located. Vehicles will not be allowed on city sidewalks or city right-of-ways.

Non-highway vehicles will not be allowed to use Illinois State Route 26, U.S. Route 34, Main Street, Backbone Road, Ace Road, U.S. Route 6, Railroad Avenue & Eppersen, Claude Bailey Parkway and N 6th Street to 2100 St. E.

Vehicles will not be allowed to operated in any city cemetery or city-designated park space.

All non-highway vehicles must be installed with brakes, steering apparatus, tires, rearview mirror, amber relefting warning device in the front and red reflective warning devices in the rear, slow moving vehicle emblem, headlights, tail lamp, horn, full windshield, seat belts for all seat positions, brake lights and turn signals.

Anyone who operates a non-highway vehicle is subject to the mandatory insurance requirements and the minimum liability insurance set forth by the Illinois Vehicle Code.

All vehicles must obtain an annual permit from the city at the cost of $100 for the first year and $50 for each subsequent year. Permits and stickers will be required to be displayed in the proper location as indicated on the registration plate.

Any person who is found to violate any provision of the ordinance is guilty of a petty offense and can be delivered a fine of $100. A second or subsequent offense can receive minimum fine of $250 and a maximum of $750.

The ordinance was sent to the Monday, June 5 meeting for final approval by a 4-1 vote with Council Member Jerry Neumann voting no.

“I don’t see the benefit of this whole thing,” Neumann said. “I know we have plenty of opportunities for people to get from point A to point B and I don’t see off-highway vehicles as being anything other than necessary.”

Neumann added that without being able to use the main streets in town, he doesn’t see the benefit of not being able to visit many of the popular shops and stores in Princeton.

If officially approved, the ordinance is tentatively scheduled to take effect on July 1, barring the ordering and delivery of city plates and stickers.