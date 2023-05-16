Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold 11th annual Tractor Trek June 10

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will be hosting the 11th annual Tractor Trek on Saturday, June 10, leaving from River Valley Co-Op south of Ohio for a ride through the northeast portion of Bureau County.

Participants will have the opportunity to share the event with other antique tractor enthusiasts as they travel throughout the county.

Registration is required by completing a form by June 2. There is a registration fee of $50. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

For information, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468. All proceeds will benefit the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program.