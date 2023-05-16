May 16, 2023
Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold 11th annual Tractor Trek June 10

Event will begin at the River Valley Co-Op south of Ohio

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will be hosting the 11th annual Tractor Trek on Saturday, June 10 leaving from River Valley Co-Op south of Ohio for a ride through the northeastern portion of Bureau County. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will be hosting the 11th annual Tractor Trek on Saturday, June 10, leaving from River Valley Co-Op south of Ohio for a ride through the northeast portion of Bureau County.

Participants will have the opportunity to share the event with other antique tractor enthusiasts as they travel throughout the county.

Registration is required by completing a form by June 2. There is a registration fee of $50. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

For information, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468. All proceeds will benefit the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program.