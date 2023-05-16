Bureau, Lee county farm bureaus to hold annual golf outing June 22

The Bureau and Lee county farm bureaus will host their 14th annual golf outing at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Shady Oaks Country Club, 577 Route 52 in Sublette.

The tournament will be a shotgun start, four-person scramble and lunch will be provided by Country Financial. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Bureau and Lee County Ag in the Classroom programs.

Supporting Ag in the Classroom program helps the farm bureaus provide free agricultural materials, presentations and resources to local teachers and classrooms in Bureau and Lee counties.

Team fees are $250 for basic registration, $275 for super registration and $300 for premium registration. Registration includes 18 holes, a cart and lunch.

For those who are not golfers, sponsorship packages are also available. Registration is suggested by June 2.

Registration after June 2 will be accepted if space is available. For information, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.