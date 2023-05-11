Festival 56 accepts donation from Community Foundation of Central Illinois

Representing the Princeton Theater Group, Board Member Jane Knapp accepted a donation from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to support Festival 56′s presentation of “Twelfth Night.”

Princeton Theater Group was one of 27 not-for-profit organizations awarded grants at the organization’s 2023 Spring Grants Reception.

Shakespeare in the Park was introduced to Soldiers and Sailors Park in 2004 with 2023 marking the 20th year in existence. The presentation is presented free of charge, outdoors in the annually built space.

Running from July 2 through Aug. 2, “Twelfth Night” will have 10 performances. The $30,000 production is made available through grants, an annual giving campaign, sponsorships, box office receipts from main stage productions and free-will donations in the park.