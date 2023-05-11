Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Mother’s Day flea market, monster truck show and more

The Bureau County Fairgrounds have announced its upcoming event and activity schedule including a Mother’s Day flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at 811 W Peru St. in Princeton. This event will feature several new vendors and free admission.

The fairgrounds will host the Overdrive Monster Truck Show with shows from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. This show includes jumps, quad racing and a chance to meet the drivers. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://overdrivemonstertrucks.ticketspice.com/2023-bureau-county-fairgrounds---princeton-il.

More in Bureau County garage sales will be held throughout the weekend of June 16-17. Sellers will be set up inside and outside with items for sale. Admission is free and selling spaces are being reserved now. See www.bureaucountyfair.com to sign up.

The fairgrounds will host a Christian Concert on July 29 and the Lewis and Clark Circus will be performing Aug. 7 and 8 with acrobats, clowns, quick change artists, clowns and more.

Anyone interested in participating in the Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant is asked to call 309-507-2596 or email bureaucofairqueenpageant@gmail.com. Ages 6-8 for little miss contestants, 12-14 for juniors and 16-21 for miss contestants spots are available. Deadline to enter is July 1 and the pageant will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6.