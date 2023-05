Spring Valley will host city-wide garages sales from June 1 through June 3. Maps will be available at the city clerk’s office starting on Wednesday, May 31.

It is free of charge to appear on the map and participants can appear on one or more days. Those looking to appear on the map can send a name and address of where the sale will be and the days open to Spring Valley City Clerk at 215 N. Greenwood St. or call 815-664-4221 by Friday, May 26.