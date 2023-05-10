Bureau County Board approves over $350,000 in ARPA funding requests

The Bureau County Board approved two American Rescue Plan Act funding requests in the total amount of $356,367. Bureau County received a total allocation of $6,337,607 to assist local governments in responding to the impacts of COVID-19.

The first request was granted to the Princeton Theater Group in the amount of $106,367 to assist in hospitality and tourism recovery.

Board Member Kerwin Paris stated that the group took on debt during the pandemic and the ARPA funds will go toward repaying the debt so it can focus on its regular business responsibilities and looking to grow with the return of shows and productions.

“This is to eliminate that debt and put them in a better position moving forward,” Paris said. “So they can put their money back into the theater group itself and their shows.”

The second request was granted to the city of Princeton in the amount of $250,000 to assist with storm sewer and drainage infrastructure replacement for an Amtrak parking lot project.

Paris stated that the city of Princeton will be exploring a parking lot project that will include parking curbs and redoing the storm drain system to not have standing water.

“The parking lot out there is a gravel parking lot,” Paris said. “It’s not very attractive when you roll into town and jump off the train and say ‘This is Princeton. This is Bureau County.’”

Paris stated that these funds will be part of a great project by Princeton that will probably come in at a total cost of over $1 million.

Other County Board News

• The board approved a one-year contract with Jamison Media Services to redesign, implement and host a new county website at the cost of $4,306.

• The board approved the purchase of True Roll Tax Roll System for the County Assessor at an annual cost of $11,700.

• A resolution for preliminary engineering with Willett, Hofman and Associates Inc. to replace an existing structure over a branch of East Bureau Creek on Arlington Blacktop.

• The board approved multiple amendments to the Bureau County Zoning Ordinance including definitions, regulation of commercial wind and solar facilities and procedures for wind and solar farms.