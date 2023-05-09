PHS’s Lily Keutzer selected as State Elks Teen of the Year

Princeton High School senior Lily Keutzer, the daughter of Steve and Michelle Keutzer, has been selected as the female recipient of the State Elks Teen of the Year by the Illinois Elks Association.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding men and women for their achievements in school and community life. Keutzer will receive a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by the Mendota Elks Lodge.

Keutzer holds numerous leadership roles at Princeton High School including the Class of 2023 Treasurer, Vice-President of National Honor Society, Secretary of the Interact Club and Student Director for Concert Choir.

She has earned honors throughout high school in academics, athletics and music. Keutzer has logged 35 hours of community service and participates in organizations outside of school including Civil Air Patrol and Illinoi Valley Flying Club.

She plans to attend a four-year university to study professional flight and obtain her goal of becoming a commercial pilot.