Walnut man dies following Saturday morning house fire

A 57-year-old man was found inside a Walnut residence involved in a fire Saturday.

Walnut Fire Department, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Police Department responded to the 100 block of Stephens Avenue for a fully-involved structure fire at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A MABAS Box 100 alarm was called upon the arrival of the first engine by Walnut Fire Chief Robert Miller. During extinguishment of the fire, the man was found inside the residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time in respect of privacy for the victim’s family.

According to Miller, the Illinois State Fire Marshal Office has been contacted and an investigation is underway. At this time, no foul play is expected to be involved, Miller said.

Other departments assisting in the call were Princeton, Tampico, Manlius and Yorktown fire departments, as well as the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information or tips related to the fire is encouraged to contact the Walnut Police Department at 815-379-9000 or the Walnut Fire Department at 815-379-2341.