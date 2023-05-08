Human Human to host Sidewalk Chalkapalooza on May 27 in Princeton

Local organization, Human Human, will host a Sidewalk Chalkapalooza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E in Princeton. A tentative rain date has been set for June 3.

The purpose of the event is to create art and celebrate diversity while promoting equality and inclusion.

The event will feature local artists, live music, face painting, bubbles, giant chalk-by-numbers community art with chalk and templates provided.

More information is available at humanhuman.org.