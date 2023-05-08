May 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Human Human to host Sidewalk Chalkapalooza on May 27 in Princeton

Event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Local organization, Human Human, will host a Sidewalk Chalkapalooza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E in Princeton. A tentative rain date has also been set for June 3.

The purpose of the event is to create art and celebrate diversity while promoting equality and inclusion.

The event will feature local artists, live music, face painting, bubbles, giant chalk-by-numbers community art with chalk and templates provided.

More information is available at humanhuman.org.