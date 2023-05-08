Gateway Services to host 4th annual Online Silent Auction June 4-11

Gateway Services will host its fourth annual Online Silent Auction from noon Sunday, June 4, through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Items will be up for bids on Gateway’s Facebook page during the one-week event. A photo and description of the item will be posted, along with a starting bid.

Bidders can then increase the bid in $1 increments. The individual with the highest bid at the end will win and will be able to collect the item beginning on June 12.

Gateway Services is in its 53rd year of providing services to adults with intellectual developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties.

Programs include community employment services, community day services, residential services, home-based support services and community mental health counseling. Gateway also serves as the administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties.