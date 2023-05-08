May 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Gateway Services to host 4th annual Online Silent Auction June 4-11

Items will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page

By Shaw Local News Network

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (BCR photo)

Gateway Services will host its fourth annual Online Silent Auction from noon Sunday, June 4, through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Items will be up for bids on Gateway’s Facebook page during the one-week event. A photo and description of the item will be posted, along with a starting bid.

Bidders can then increase the bid in $1 increments. The individual with the highest bid at the end will win and will be able to collect the item beginning on June 12.

Gateway Services is in its 53rd year of providing services to adults with intellectual developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties.

Programs include community employment services, community day services, residential services, home-based support services and community mental health counseling. Gateway also serves as the administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties.