Prairie Arts Council in Princeton to host annual bake sale May 19

The Prairie Arts Council will be sponsoring its annual bake sale in conjunction with lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. Anyone who would like to donate baked goods, can deliver them to the park from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Accepted items includes cookies, brownies, rice krispie treats, trail mix, cupcakes, pies, coffee cakes and breads. Donators are asked to put two items in a ziplock bag for easy pricing.

Cream items will not be accepted and no refrigeration will be available.