Homestead Festival announces 2023 theme, ‘Let Your Dreams Take Flight’

The Bureau County Homestead Festival announced its 2023 theme, “Let Your Dreams Take Flight.”

This year’s event is designed to inspire the community to soar above challenges and enjoy the views of life. The annual festival will take place Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 in Princeton.

The theme’s goal is to reflect the spirit of resilience and unity within the Bureau County community. The festival will look to provide a memorable experience for residents and visitors with various activities and events planned throughout the weekend, organizers said.

A highlight of this year’s festival will include hot air balloon rides to offer a view of the Bureau County landscape. The event will also feature a parade, concerts, games, activities and various food options.

More information and details regarding the event, such as event schedules, performers and participating vendors will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.homesteadfestival.com.