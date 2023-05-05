Friends of Extension, 4-H to host cash raffle fundraiser

The University of Illinois Extension in Bureau County and it’s 4-H Youth Development Program invites the public to participate in a cash raffle fundraiser.

Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amounts of $2,500, $1,000, $500 and $250 at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Becker Professional Building, 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

The funds raised will used to supper the 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County.

For more information or to request tickets, contact the Extension Office at 815-875-2878.