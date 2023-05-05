Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet May 18

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday, May 18, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. A catered luncheon will begin at noon with the scheduled program to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The program will be presented by Richard Small, Region 7 representative for the Illinois Retired Teachers Association PAC, and Nancy Cramer, district manager of Association Member Benefits Advisors.

Small graduated from Princeton High School in 1954 followed by Southern Illinois University and post-graduate studies at Illinois State University.

Cramer works with AMBA, which brought in 1,380 new members in 2022. She is a part of a group that provides benefits to retired educators in more than 60 associations around the country, representing more than 3 million retired educators.

Reservations for the Park Tavern lunch will be required five days prior to the meeting. Lunch will cost $15. The May menu includes chicken salad on a croissant, macaroni salad and apple crisp with lemonade or water.

To make a reservation, contact Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or ehmenah@gmail.com.