State Rep. Ryan Spain welcomes local leaders as part of Emerging Women Leaders event

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) welcomed Bureau County Farm Bureau Executive Director, Jill Frueh, as a part of the House Republican Caucus’ Emerging Women Leaders Event. The event was created to honor and celebrate female leaders from throughout the state.

“I was proud to nominate (Frueh) to be recognized for her leadership and service in Bureau County,” Spain said. “I would like to thank (Frueh) for her contributions to her community and for making the trip to share her insights to make Illinois a better place for all.”

The honorees attended a brunch and heard from Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White. After the brunch, Leader Tony McCombie and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, held a listening session with the honorees followed by a tour of the capitol. Leader McCombie also honored the women on the House Floor.