Seatonville Community Church to host banquet honoring mothers and daughters May 6

Seatonville Community Church will hold a banquet honoring mothers and daughters beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 110 U.S. 6. The potluck meal is open for the whole family.

Meat, bread and beverages will be provided and attendees are asked to bring side dishes, salads or desserts.

Reservations for the meal can be made by calling the church at 815-894-2697.

Following the meal will be a performance of the Praise and Shine Quartet featuring Vickie Holmes, Beverly Odell, Gwen Roseburg and Marty Kiser. The group will be performing at 7 p.m.

There is no charge for the concert but a freewill offering will be taken.