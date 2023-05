Leah Bohlmann, Constituent Service Representative for U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, recently paid a visit to the Bureau County Historical Society.

She received a tour of the Historical Society’s two museums as she wrapped up her first constituent service visit to Princeton.

BCHS Curator Jessica Gray and BCHS Executive Director Lex Poppens visited with Bohlmann on the porch of the Newell Bryant House.